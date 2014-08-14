HYDERABAD: In an initiative to help unemployed youth, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) launched ‘Driver-Cum-Owners’ scheme on Wednesday wherein drivers are given cars on loan basis and upon clearing the loan they become owners of the vehicles.

Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana M Mahmood Ali flagged off 105 vehicles at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road. He requested the beneficiaries to maintain the cars the way they take care of their families so that they can clear loans at the earliest and can become the owners of the car.

Some of the beneficiaries requested Mahmood Ali to reduce the loan amount. He assured that government will go through the request and help the unemployed youth.

Nayani Narasimha Reddy, Home minister, who was present at the flagging off ceremony said that the city is developing at a fast pace and the government is keen to encourage unemployed youth in getting jobs.

Mayor Majid Hussain, said that GHMC was not in a position to take up this type of schemes as it was in financial crisis. Now, all elected representatives, irrespective of political parties, and the GHMC officials have worked together in deriving good results.

The Mayor informed that GHMC is planning to spend ` 1 crore for construction of community halls in 24 Assembly constituencies duly involving Self-Help groups to get their livelihood. He requested Mahmood Ali to provide lands for the same. Regarding this, Mahmood Ali said that he will direct the concerned officials to identify places for construction of the community halls.