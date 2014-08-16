HYDERABAD: A special computer facility for visually challenged students was inaugurated on Friday by professor Ramakrishna Ramaswamy, vice-chancellor (VC), University of Hyderabad (UoH) at the varsity’s College of Integrated Studies.

Desktop computers and Job Access With Speech (JAWS) software installations were sponsored by Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility operations.

Thanking MIDHANI for its support, Prof Ramaswamy requested representatives of the organisation to look into more ways of empowering differently abled students of the university.

Anand Kumar, deputy GM, MIDHANI, said that MIDHANI will also work on collaborating with the university under similar programmes in the future.

Ramaswamy appealed to faculty members to make use of the specialised computer facility and along with the students’ support create course content in supported formats. Later, the students gave a demonstration of the software to the VC.