Get Back to Play

HYDERABAD: Encouraging children to play outdoors is the aim of the ‘Go Play’ campaign by telecom operator Uninor who are conducting the National Sports Week to commemorate the National Sports Day throughout the week till August 29.

Towards this, Uninor employees of AP circle celebrated their National Sports Day with the special kids at Devnar School for Blind on Thursday. The employees joined the children in a cricket match and were awed by the talent and grit the children displayed. The match ended with the employees clamouring for selfies with the children.

The weeklong activity in the campaign saw volunteers of the Uninor Unites program reach out to children in schools, colleges and shelters to encourage them to ‘Go Play’. Apart from participating in the various sporting events conducted by the Uninor Unites team, they also distributed sports gears to underprivileged children, and helped restore their sporting infrastructure.