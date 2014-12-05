Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Hyderabad, Cyberabad

PTI By

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition tomorrow, prohibitory orders have been imposed in Hyderabad and Cyberabad to prevent any untoward incident and maintain law and order.

Hyderabad and Cyberabad Police Commissioners today issued orders banning processions and rallies besides prohibiting assembly of five or more persons at one place.

"Reliable information has been placed before me that certain groups are trying to create disturbance in Hyderabad city and create animosity between different communities in connection with the anniversary of demolition of the disputed structure at Ayodhya," said Hyderabad Police Commissioner M Mahendar Reddy.

Therefore, with a view to maintain public order, peace and tranquility in the city, every kind of procession, dharna, rally (including motorcycle rally) or public meetings is prohibited, Reddy said in a notification. This order (issued under CrPC section 144) shall be in force from today till 6 am on December 7, he said.

A similar order was issued by Cyberabad Police Commissioner C V Anand. The order will be in force till 6 pm tomorrow.