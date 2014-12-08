HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is yet to finalise the agencies for preparing a Comprehensive Master Plan and Land Use Plan for Secunderabad Cantonment even after completion of eight months.

The Secunderabad Cantonment is spread over 40.17 sq.km and has a civilian population of about 6 lakh. It has never had a master plan or land use plan.

Though eight planning agencies submitted Request for Proposals (RFP) consisting of Technical and Financial Bids in April to prepare a blue print, the HMDA is yet to finalise the technical bids. Only after finalising the technical bids, the financial proposals of only those firms whose technical proposals qualify, will be opened and evaluated. The process to finalise the agencies will take some more time and is not going to happen immediately, HMDA officials said.

Last year, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) had approached HMDA through state government for preparation of a comprehensive master plan and offered to bear the cost. Former chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy gave his nod in November last year.

The agencies which have submitted both technical and financial bids include LEA Associates South Asia Pvt Ltd (New Delhi), L&T Ramboll Consulting Engineering Ltd (Hyderabad), Tata Consulting Engineering Ltd (Mumbai), Sai Consulting Engineering Pvt Ltd (Ahmedabad), Techmec International Pvt Ltd (Meerut), Feedback Infra Pvt Ltd (Gurgoan) and LKS Rachana Venture (Pune). The selected agency has to prepare the master plan in six months.

The Cantonment area is administered by SCB, a local body under the administrative control of the Union defence ministry. Primarily, the SCB is responsible for providing civic amenities.

The Cantonment Act 1924, revised in 2006, has a provision for preparation of a spatial plan for land use to be followed in the Cantonment Area. The City Development Plan prepared for Greater Hyderabad under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission does not include Secunderabad Cantonment Area.

There are 62 Cantonments distributed among five Army Commands. The cantonments are divided into four categories. Secunderabad Cantonment area falls under Category-I.