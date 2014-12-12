HYDERABAD: When 42-year-old Praveen Kumar left home at Malkajgiri in Secunderabad on Wednesday morning, little did he know that he would end up in the hospital after experiencing a frightful blow on his head from a 16-mm-diameter nut at a metro rail construction site in Kukatpally Housing Board Colony.

The incident happened in the early hours when Kumar was on his way to Kukatpally where he works as a sales executive at Krishna Silks, a textile store. “It is the usual route that I take to commute from my home to office. Though the road has heavy traffic flow during peak hours, it was the first time I experienced something like that,” he said.

As he suffered severe bleeding, he was rushed to a nearby hospital by metro construction workers and fellow commuters. “The severe blow resulted in a depressed fracture in the skull with lacerations on his head,” said Dr Kaushal, nureosurgeon at Sankhya Hospital where Kumar is being treated. “We will perform a surgery in the evening and he will be kept under observation for the next three or four days. He is most likely to recover in another 10 days,” Dr Kaushal said.

Ravi Kumar, who is connected with metro rail construction, claimed that the organisation was leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the injured. “As soon as we heard the news, we admitted him to hospital and are meeting his medical expenses,” he said.

“The incident happened when house-keeping work was going at one of the metro stations. Normally, we do have a net on the perimeter of stations under construction to ensure safety of people. However, we had to remove them on the fateful day as the fencing work was going on,” Ravi Kumar explained.

His reaction not withstanding, there has been no official response from L&T to the incident.