HYDERABAD: Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as part of its marketing initiatives, is conducting annual exhibition-cum-sale of Aadi Chitra - tribal paintings. TRIFED has already established a chain of 40 showrooms called Tribes India across the country.

TRIFED has also been organising exhibitions at different locations for promoting sales of tribal art and craft items in different states.

Tribal paintings invariably depict positive themes and imagination as subject, ranging from religious to secular, from Gods and Goddesses to animals and birds, lifecycles from birth, death, marriage, farming, harvest, celebration, and the five basic elements of Mother Earth. These themes and subjects are presented with immaculate precision. The purity and unadulterated love of tribals for the nature evolves into a unique style that reflects the history and culture of the respective tribe.

The idea is not only to bring tribal paintings from the oblivion to the mainstream of art and help tribal artists to earn their livelihood, but also to restore, preserve and reinforce the tribal art in its forte so that the traditional farm, flow and flavour undergo least dilution. This exhibition presents works of 40 tribal artists from Gond, Bhil, Rathwa, Saura, Warli and Muria tribes of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Orissa, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by KV Ramanachari, cultural advisor to Telangana governmnet, at the Nehru Centenary Tribal Museum, opposite to Chacha Nehru Park, Masabtank. It will be open for public from today till December 21 from 10:30 am to 8 pm.