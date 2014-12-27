HYDERABAD: Telangana government is focusing on developing Hyderabad as destination for medical tourism as the city has all the advanced facilities and technology for providing quality health care at affordable cost, Nizamabad MP K Kavita has said.

Kavita along with film star Samantha launched Woman and Child Centre at Sunshine super specialty institute at Madhapur on Friday.

“As the hospitals in the city have all the modern health care facilities, there is a great scope for medical tourism in Hyderabad. Besides focusing on medical tourism, the government is determined to provide advanced health care facilities at all the government hospitals in the state,” Kavita said after launching the Sunshine Woman and Childcare Centre. Sunshine Woman and Childcare Centre was set up to offer all health care services needed for women under one roof. Right from premarital counselling, gynaecology to vaccination, complex deliveries and laparoscopic surgeries are performed at the centre. Modern day women are unable to focus on their the health due to increased responsibilities. They are neglecting their health in the struggle to balance between work and home. Women and Childcare Centre addresses the needs of women today by completely taking acre of their health requirements. The centre specialises in high risk pregnancies and infertility, counseling, among other services, Manjula Anagani, gynaeic surgeon, who heads the centre, said.

Film star Samantha thanked Sunshine hospital for agreeing to take up free surgeries for 25 children sponsored by Pratyusha Foundation run by her.

Sunshine super specialty hospitals’ chairman Guruva Reddy and director Anil Krishna were present.