Sujana Believes Humans Can Change Direction of Cyclones

Published: 27th December 2014 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2014 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD: Is it possible to manually divert the direction of cyclones even before they hit the coast? Shocking it may sound, but Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Y Sujana Chowdary believes that it is possible in future and that would be the best solution to protect human lives and properties from deadly cyclones like the Hudhud.  

Addressing a national workshop on ‘Indian Tsunami Early Warning System: Progress, Challenges and Future Road Map - A review of the developments during last decade’ held here on Friday, Chowdary took the audience by surprise when he said, “Diverting the direction of cyclones could be the best solution to protect ourselves from them. I also asked our Secretary to study the possibilities of creating a technology which can make it possible”. Though he earlier said “Nature can’t be altered, we can only prevent the damages”, later he had a change of mind and stated, “May be it is possible in future”.  Recalling that ancient India was the world leader in many fields, including science and technology, Chowdary said that the country has the capability to regain its position as a global leader.  

Abusinessman, Chowdary has some marketing tips for the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) to boost its revenues. When INCOIS officials explained to him their plans to collaborate with telecom companies to share information on potential fishing zones through mobile apps, the Minister advised the officials to charge the users to access the information. The plan was planned to be a free service.

