The largest photo fair organised by All India Photographic Trade and Industry Association CEIF- Photofair 2015 to be held at New Delhi promises immense opportunities.

It is the 20th show in a series of mega exhibitions carried out in 41 years by AIPTIA which will cover a total area of 20,000 sq. The exhibition is a must-visit for aspiring photographic enthusiasts, amateurs, hobbyists and professionals in the photographic and consumer electronic industry. The fair will gather together comprehensively all service providers involved with this consumer electronic imaging industry and a footfall of over 60,000 visitors is expected from India and abroad.

At CEIF 2015, more than 200 exhibitors including Canon, Fujifilm, Epson, Tamron, Noritsu, Sony, HP, Xerox, Panasonic will showcase their products and services. Join thousands of professional photographers, photography enthusiasts, filmmakers who will be coming from around the world for a level of learning and networking.

The fair will also include workshops, seminars and learning from the experts. Eminent personalities from the respective fields will conduct a workshop on digital imaging, on upcoming trends, career and business opportunities.

AIPTIA is the knowledge hub around which all the activities of the photographic trade and industry revolve. It is a non-profit making association and ploughs back whatever surplus it gets from conducting such exhibitions for the benefit of its members, exhibitors, trade and the industry as a whole.