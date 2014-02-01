To help youth of India understand the functioning of our country’s courts, Organisation for Nation’s Empowerment (ONE) has announced Reform India Fellowships where in the fellows will visit any court of the country for a day, collect information, record their observations and send them to ONE. Stating that there is no better teacher than experience, director of education and research, ONE, Chaitanya Sagar said, “By helping youth experience what happens in courts, we help them realise the need for reforms.” ONE provides an opportunity to analyse problems in public infrastructure, institutions and service delivery systems by organising paid fellowships in small field projects which will help individuals to understand the gaps and bottlenecks in the system. In this one week to one month long fellowships, an individual or a team of individuals will be entrusted with a task where they are exposed to various aspects of our system, said president of ONE Suman Kopparapu. Besides the participation certificate, each team will be given a fellowship amount of `2,000. More details can be had on www.wetheone.org