Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions had created a record with 2,264 of its students getting selected for the second level of the Indian National Talent Search Olympiad (INTSO) 2013-14 conducted in Mathematics, Sciences, General Knowledge and English.

That is the educational institutions students comprised 72 percent of the total students selected for the next level of the INTSO.

Expressing his happiness over the achievement Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions founder chairman BS Rao congratulated the students and attributed success to the dedicated efforts of the faculty.