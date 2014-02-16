The Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) is spending Rs 4.69 crore for various developmental works between Bharathnagar and Moosapet stretch under Corridor-1 from Miyapur to LB Nagar.

HMR managing director NVS Reddy along with other officials inspected the road widening works on Saturday. Under the works, Rs 49 lakh has been sanctioned for construction of storm water drains in front of Kukatpally bus depot, Rs 20.5 lakh for storm water drains at Moosapet, Rs 40 lakh for SWD at Bharathnagar and rs 49.5 lakh for SWD at Moosapet.

HMR will take up widening and strengthening of the existing carriageway by laying BT road from Kalpana timber depot to Harikrishna commercial complex at a cost of Rs 49.5 lakh.