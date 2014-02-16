The SR Nagar Police allegedly detained as many as 30 students of Hyderabad Public school in police station for more than two hours along with their parents on Saturday. The offence that was committed by the students is staging a protest in front of chief minister’s camp office demanding immediate release of pending scholarships.

Clad in uniforms, students aged between two and seven years, were shifted to police station. A few of the students were reduced to tears after they were forcibly shifted to police station in police jeeps.

According to police, the students along with their parents, came to the camp office Saturday morning and staged a dharna demanding immediate release of scholarships. The SR Nagar Police were alerted by the camp office security staff, who came to the place and took all the students and their parents into custody. All of them were let off in the evening.

However, Child Rights Forum activists condemned the incident as very young children were detained for more than two hours in police station.