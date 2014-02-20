As we get ready for the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/ Resort 2014, fashionistas across the country will be keeping their eyes glued to the event. Before the event begins, accessory designer Mrinalini Chandra gives us a smeak peek into some of her do-it-yourself accessory designs. Her creations are an eclectic range of whimsical artworks, reflecting traditional brilliance combined with modern aesthetics. Made of precious metal alloy specially created at the atelier(workshop) and faceted stones made of recycled glass along with pearls, jade, onyx, lapis, rose quartz, chalcedony, tourmalines and creative use of mirrors as stones, her collection is worth waiting for.

What you need

n A metal ring with a top base

n A red stone

n A Kundan necklace

n Strong glue

What to do

n Check the ring you are going to use for any loose ends and fix it with glue.

n Now take the stone you will be using as the centrepiece and glue it on top of the ring.

n You can add more embellishments to the stone by fixing glittering stick ons or cut pieces of mirror that resemble kundan which you can get at your local store.

n Now take the kundan bracelet and start looping it around the stone fixed at the top of the ring.

n There are small inconspicous hooks on the inside of the bracelet that help it in adhering to the stone.

n In case they don’t adhere to the top, you can use glue on each side of the bracelet that surrounds the stone.

n Keep looping the bracelet until you reach the end and glue it at the end.

n Your statement ring is ready!