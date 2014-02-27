Home Cities Hyderabad

One held for Duping Job Aspirants of Rs 4.5 Lakh

Published: 27th February 2014 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2014 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Cyberabad Police on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old person for duping youngsters to the tune of Rs 4.5 lakh in the name of providing jobs with an MNC. His accomplice is absconding.

The accused, G Rajendra Prasad, and his accomplice, Rajender, manager of AMPHUS Technologies, fooled four job aspirants by offering jobs in Vedanta Aluminum Ltd in lieu of money.

Sateesh Vathsa, resident of Mothi Nagar, lodged a complaint stating that Prasad cheated him of `50,000, the amount he took from him to get him a job at the MNC.

Techie Found Dead

A 26-year-old techie was found dead under suspicious circumstances near his hostel in Punjagutta. Police suspect that Mahesh might have been committed suicide by jumping off the hostel building. Locals noticed the victim lying in a pool of blood, alerted the hostel management,

