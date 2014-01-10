The state government on Thursday sanctioned an interim relief (IR) at the rate of 27 per cent to state government pensioners with effect from January 1.

Those who retired from service after July 2008 and were drawing a pay of the Revised Pay Scales of 2010, and those who had retired earlier, jagir and estate Pensioners, and service pensioners or family pensioners will get the IR in February along with their pension.

STRIKE PERIOD: The five-day period of pen-down strike by the AP Treasury Services Employees from October 25 to 29, 2012 was regularised as earned leave/half-pay leave. Employees went on strike on their service matters for five days.