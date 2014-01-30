A 23-year-old woman was set on fire by four men after she resisted their attempt to gang-rape her near the railway quarters here in Chilkalguda on Wednesday. The victim, who suffered 90 per cent burns, is battling for life at the Gandhi hospital. Her assailants are yet to be apprehended. Police said the woman, a resident of Chilkalguda, knew her attackers. She herself told the police that the culprits had forcibly dragged her to a house near the railway quarters and tried to gang-rape her. “As she resisted and tried to escape, they poured some inflammable material on her and set her ablaze,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), R Jaya Lakshmi said. The police suspect some disputes between the woman and the accused might have led to the attack on her. They recorded the statements of her grandparents.

“We are investigating based on a complaint lodged by the victim who made some allegations. We will question residents of the locality. We came to know that the offenders are known to the victim,” the DCP said. It was locals who rushed the victim to the hospital.