HYDERABAD: Here is good news for the people of Andhra Pradesh, more so for the farmers, who often have to run from pillar to post in getting their power-related problems addressed and get the power restored to their farm holdings.

Now, a new system will be in place, in which all the farmers in case of any complaint can call toll-free number (180042555333) and lodge their complaint regarding defunct transformer and within 24 hours, either the problem will be rectified or the transformer itself will be changed.

To make it happen, a new online system is being introduced, which will become operational on the Independence Day (August 15). Once the call is made to the toll-free number, the complaint will be logged online and complaint will be sent to the concerned sub-station under whose jurisdiction the problem had occurred.

A case file will be opened to record the details pertaining to how the problem got resolved when and by whom. The personnel concerned at the sub-station shall act immediately on the complaint and submit the report online. Thereafter, the officials will call up the complaint to cross check whether the problem was attended and everything is in order. Only after satisfactory feedback will the case will be closed.

The new system is the idea of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and part of his dream project - round the clock (24x7) power supply to domestic consumers in the State. CM’s secretary G Sai Prasad who held a review meeting with higher officials of electricity department made certain suggestion in regard to the software to be used for the new online system. Energy Secretary Ajay Jain said a power-point presentation would be made to the Chief Minister in couple of days.