HYDERABAD: Demanding recognition of 71 intern nurses at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) as staff nurses and provisions like provident fund, around 60 nurses of the institute launched a relay hunger strike on Tuesday at NIMS.

“We have been working for the last nine years. However according to hospital, we are doing only the internship. Our demand is to recognize us as staff nurses,” said M Umarani, president of NIMS Nursing Staff Struggle Committee.

She mentioned that till date, terms of around ten nurses had expired and remaining of them are expecting to meet the same fate.

A higher official from NIMS said that the nurses’ claim of working for the last nine years is a lie and that they have been interning at the institute for the last three years.

“In the past three years, around 250 joined as interns at different stages. A few of the interns, have failed in the nurses exam,’’ the official said.