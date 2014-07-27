HYDERABAD: Students of Osmania University, who have been demanding that the government roll back its decision to regularise contract employees, ghearoed additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao and TJAC chairman Prof M Kodandaram when they had come for a seminar at the University College of Law here on Saturday.

Scores of students, who rushed to the Law College, raised slogans that the advocate general and Prof Kodandaram to express solidarity with them. Kodandaram walked along with the students to the protest camp at the Arts College and extended solidarity.

Under the banner of Telangana Unemployed Youth Joint Action Committee, various students bodies have been protesting for the last nine days demanding that the government reconsider its decision and issue the recruitment notifications at the earliest.

Prof Kodandaram assured the students that he would represent their demands with the government. Human rights activist Prof G Haragopal, who also turned up at the camp to support the agitating students, said the state government should abolish the contract system in the recruitment process.

He said it is better to add riders than regularising all the employees. “There should be some riders for contract employees like: he should be working for last 10 years or more; the government should also consider having an examination for these employees before regularising them,” he suggested. In addition, as a long-term solution, he suggested to the state government to establish a good number of colleges for each district and more universities to create additional jobs.

Meanwhile, the students have threatened to intensify their agitation if the government does not reconsider its decision.