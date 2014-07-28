HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Prani Mitra Sangh, in association with Karuna International, Sahayog Organisation, Wildlife Protection Society and other animal welfare organisations, will take measures to rescue snakes from snake charmers on Naga Panchami on August 1. Catching snakes or causing injury to them is an offence under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 leading to imprisonment.

Sangh president Jasraj Shrishrimal and Telangana Goshala Federation president Mahesh Agarwal have appealed to devotees not to feed milk to snakes as they cannot digest milk and doing so will be harmful to them. They asked devotees to only perform pujas at temples.

In this connection, a helpline has been established. The phone numbers are 9394005600 and 9246175600.

As many as 40 volunteers belonging to various animal welfare organisations will go round the Greater Hyderabad city on Naga Panchami to rescue snakes. The rescued snakes will be released into natural habitat as per the directions of the forest Department, they added.