HYDERABAD: The AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) issued a notification on Wednesday for verification of certificates for admission into engineering and pharmacy colleges in Telangana and AP, even as Telangana state has asked its students not to participate.

According to APSCHE chairman L Venugopal Reddy, certificate verification would begin on August 7 and will continue till August 14 in both the states.

Telangana government, which has moved the Supreme Court seeking time till the end of October for making admissions, has

not yet said yes for counselling. APSCHE should get consent from both the states for beginning counselling for EAMCET qualified candidates.

The APSCHE maintained that the notification was for verification of certificates and not for counselling as such and that it was intended only to save time. The APSCHE made it clear that counselling would be done as per the outcome of the petition pending in the SC. The next hearing on the petition is on August 4.

The APSCHE impleaded in the Telangana government’s case and sought direction for starting counselling as the previous SC order had laid down that the process should be completed by August 15 positively.

After APSCHE issued the notification, Telangana education minister G Jagadeeswar Reddy appealed to Telangana students not bother about the notification and that the government would take care of all their interests.

Since Telangana students would seek admission to colleges in Telangana state, no harm would befall them as Telangana government would have the say in admissions, he asserted.

“When admissions have to be made to engineering colleges in Telangana, Telangana government’s orders would be final and binding on them and therefore students need not worry about losing admission,” Reddy said.

Jagadeeswar Reddy alleged that AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and APSCHE chairman Venugopala Reddy were trying to confuse Telangana students and were, in the process, doing a lot of disservice to AP students too.

Meanwhile, JNTU vice-chancellor Rameshwar Rao said they need at least

two to three weeks’ time to make inspection of the colleges affiliated to it for deciding whether they should be included for counselling.