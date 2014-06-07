HYDERABAD: The Congress and Majilis Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) combine bagged all the 15 Standing Committee seats of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which contested the elections drew a blank. The polls to the 15-member Standing Committee members of the GHMC were held on Friday. As many as 17 corporators were in the fray, Singireddy Dhanpal Reddy of the Congress polled highest number of votes with 123 and Mohd. Yousuf Naqshbandi polled least votes with 75 votes.

The votes polled by the corporators to the 15 candidates are as follows:

Singireddy Dhanpal Reddy (123), A Mahesh Yadav (118), A. Krishna (117), C. Sunitha (113), M Wajid Hussain S (108), Satyanar yana J (107), Mohsin Bin Abdullah Balala (103), Anil Singh D (97), J Devanand (94), Md Farooquddin (92), Mir Wajid Ali Khan (92), Gaffar MA (90), V. Bhanumathi (90), Abdul Qavi Ansari (89) and M Yousuf Naqshbandi (75).

The term of the Standing Committee is one year but since the GHMC council would complete its five-year tenure in November this year, the term of the present Standing Committee would be less than six months.

Of the 148 voters (corporators), about 140 have cast their votes. Former mayor Banda Karthika Reddy was among the eight corporators who did not cast her vote.

Of the 150 corporators, two corporators resigned recently as they were elected as MLAs in the recently held Assembly elections. They are T Raja Singh (Goshamahal) and Jaffer Hussian Meraj (Nampally).