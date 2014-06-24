HYDERABAD: The family members of a patient declared brain dead has donated seven of her organs to Jeevandan programme at Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday. Bhagi Aruna, the donor, was admitted into NIMS under neurosurgery for brain stroke treatment on Thursday.

The 57-year old home maker, however, was declared brain dead by her doctors on June 21, Saturday. Seeing the importance of organ donation, her brother and sister agreed to donate Bhagi Aruna’s 2 Heart Valves, 2 Kidneys, Liver and Eyes.