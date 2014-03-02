Former BJP president Bangaru Laxman died here at a private hospital on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 74. Laxman was survived by wife, three daughters and a son.

A former Union minister in AB Vajypayee government between 1999-2000, he later, worked as BJP president in 2000-2001. Laxman was a law graduate.

He joined politics at an early age and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1996. He was also jailed during the Emergency in 1975. Laxman worked for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and held several positions. He was also a trade unionist. Laxman was an employee of the erstwhile State Electricity Board.

His wife Susheela was a BJP member of 14th Lok Sabha and was elected from Jalore constituency in Rajasthan. Laxman had hit the headlines when he was caught on camera receiving money from a purported arms dealer in a sting operation by Tehelka. He was convicted in the case by a special CBI court in 2012.

BJP president Rajnath Singh and other party leaders have condoled the death of Laxman.