Live Wire at INS Kalinga Injures 3

In yet another mishap in the Navy, three contract workers were injured when they came in contact with

Published: 02nd March 2014 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2014 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

In yet another mishap in the Navy, three contract workers were injured when they came in contact with electric wire while carrying out electrical maintenance works on an electric pole at INS Kalinga, the technical support base of the Eastern Naval Command at Bheemili Saturday. The condition of one of the injured is said to be serious and has been admitted to the King George Hospital for treatment. Initially, there were reports about a fire mishap at INS Kalinga but later, the police confirmed that there was no fire mishap but a live wire injured three workers.

 According to the police, three workers , Paradesi, Siva and Rambabu  were working here Saturday afternoon, when someone in the naval area switched on the generator,  resulting in electrocution. The three workers came in contact with the electric wires and fell down from the pole.

Bheemili police inspector S Appala Raju said that Paradesi was grievously injured in the incident and all the injured were shifted to KGH.

