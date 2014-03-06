AAP to Fight Civic Body Elections

Express News Service By

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Andhra Pradesh unit has announced that it would contest the ensuing municipal polls slated for March 30, by fielding candidates in select municipal corporations.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, B Ramakrishna Raju, campaign committee convenor, said, “As of now we have already zeroed in on Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. By March 8 or 9, we will finalise the corporations. Later, we will select candidates.”

The party, which has also decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the state, will release its first list of candidates in two days.

“There is an overwhelming response from people to contest from AAP. We have received about 300 applications to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the state,” said campaign committee member Kiran Kumar Vissa.