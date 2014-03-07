As many as 200 students were admitted in hospital for suspected case of food poisoning on Wednesday night.

The students complained of stomach pain, severe headache and vomiting after having food at the college mess at Bodduppal under Medipally police limits.

The incident took place at two messes of SR Junior College at Bodduppal. On receiving information police shifted the students to two private hospitals. The health department officials collected the food samples served to the students.

Of the 200, 150 students were discharged on Thursday.

Meanwhile, parents and relatives of the students squatted in front of college alleging that the management failed to serve hygienic food.

‘’The college management has collected lakhs of rupees in the name of hostel fees and are not providing hygienic food to the children,’’ Ch Narasimha, father of a student alleged.

Police registered cases against the college management and said they would take action based on the report submitted by food inspectors.