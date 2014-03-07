54 Special Trains from Sec’bad to Vizag

Express News Service By

In order to clear extra rush of passengers during summer, 54 weekly special trains will be run between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad weekly special train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 23:00 hrs every Tuesday from April 1 to June 24 and arrive in Secunderabad at 11:45 hrs the next day.

In the return direction, the special train will depart from Secunderabad at 16:30 hrs every Wednesday from April 2 to June 25 and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 06:30 hrs the next day.

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad weekly special train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 19:05 hrs every Monday from March 31 to June 30 and arrive in Secunderabad at 07:50 hrs the next day. In the return direction, it will depart from Secunderabad at 16:30 hrs every Tuesday from April 1 to July 1 and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 06:30 hrs on the next day. Meanwhile 34 weekly special trains will be run between Yesvantpur and Jaipur.

Accordingly, Yesvantpur-Jaipur weekly special train will depart from Yesvantpur at 10:45 hrs every Tuesday up to June 24 and arrive in Jaipur at 10:35 hrs on Thursdays.

In the return direction, the special train will depart from Jaipur at 22:05 hrs every Thursday up to June 26 and arrive in Yesvantpur at 03:30 hrs Sundays.

Addl Coaches in Express Trains

In order to clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway temporarily augmented eight Express trains. The augmentation of coaches will make available around 31,161 additional berths/seats for clearing extra rush and waitlisted passengers. Secunderabad-Rajkot Express will be augmented with one AC III tier coach up to March 31. Rajkot-Secunderabad Express will be augmented with one AC III tier coach up to April 2. Secunderabad-Sainagar Shirdi Express will be augmented with one AC III tier coach on March 7, 14, 21 and 28 (Fridays). Sainagar Shirdi-Secunderabad Express will be augmented with one AC III tier coach on March 8, 15, 22 and 29 (Saturdays). Hazur Sahib Nanded-Mumbai CST Tapovan Express will be augmented with one AC chair car up to May 31. Mumbai CST-Hazur Sahib Nanded Tapovan Express will be augmented with one AC chair car up to June 2. Dharmabad-Manmad Marathwada Express will be augmented with one ac AC Chair car up to May 31. Manmad-Dharmabad Marathwada Express will be augmented with one AC chair car up to May 31.

Swarnajayanti Express Stop

The SCR will provide one minute additional stoppage for Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Swarnajayanti Express at Tadepalligudem on an experimental basis for a period of three months with effect from Thursday. Accordingly, the train will arrive/depart from Tadepalligudem at 11:54/11:55 hrs. In the return direction, it will arrive/depart from Tadepalligudem at 12:39/12:40 hrs.