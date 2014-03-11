SP-rank Official Tastes Police Inaction

Mouli Mareedu By

It is not only the ‘aam admi’ who often feel harassed at the hands of policemen. A 55-year-old Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officer, working in the Andhra Pradesh Police Academy (APPA), is running from pillar to post just to get the Vanasthalipuram police to do their job -- that of investigating a case of cheating.

Armed with a bunch of documents and court judgments, the SP rank police official, G Amarnath, posted as deputy Director in APPA, has approached senior police officials, but to no avail.

The case pertains to a house purchased by him but later discovered that he was allegedly duped by the builder.

Speaking to Express, Amarnath said that he purchased a semi-finished house located at survey No 202 in Hariharapuram of Hayatnagar a few months ago and sale executed on June 1, 2013 by C Venkata Lakshmi, his husband and GPA holder C Prem Kumar Reddy.

‘’I paid Rs 5 lakh to Narasimha Reddy, the builder of Kakatiya Constructions on May 6, 2013 and Rs 5 lakh to the GPA holder of the house Prem Kumar Reddy on June 1 as advance and obtained valid acknowledgement from them for the total value of the house is Rs 58 lakh. The vendor of the house has also delivered physical possession of the property to me on June 1, 2013. After taking over the property, I spent Rs 2 lakh for purchase of tiles and made a floor in the house,’’ Amarnath said added that he came to know on October 8, 2013 that the owner had registered his house in favour of one Maliksab Noor Shavalli.

On October 17, 2013, the victim lodged a complaint with Vanasthalipuram police who registered cases under various Sections. The matter then went to the court which directed the Vanasthalipuram police to investigate the matter.

‘’I made 40 phone calls to Vanasthalipuram ACP Anand Bhaskar and met him 15 times in his office to investigate the matter as per the court directions and do justice. But there was no response from him and he kept postponing the matter on one pretext or the other,’’ Amarnath alleged.

Amarnath then met the Cyberabad police commissioner C V Anand who, according to Amarnath, directed the LB Nagar zone DCP to investigate the matter. Yet again, nothing moved and all he got was assurances. ‘’I am surprised that even the instructions of police commissioner are being ignored,’’ Amarnath said.

The victim also submitted a representation to LB Nagar DCP P Vishwa Prasad on March 4, 2014 to direct the SHO and ACP Vanasthalipuram to take action against the accused immediately as he has been put to heavy loss due to the inaction of ACP L Anand Bhaskar in the case since five months.

When contacted, LB Nagar DCP Viswa Prasad maintained that they are investigating the case. ‘’The accused are absconding. Police will do justice to the victim,’, the DCP added.