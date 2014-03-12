Indian-born designer Mawi has become a name unto herself in every way. With her eponymous label of accessories and a store in London and Porto Montonegro to boast of, besides a showcase in multiple luxury boutiques and a client-list including names like Rihanna and Jessie J, she’s come a long way since she launched in 2003.

Coming to India to showcase at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2014 that begins today in Mumbai, this will be Mawi’s debut on the ramp in India. Collaborating with Gaurav Gupta, the Manipuri promises to give the Indian audience quite the show with her collection, Indian Odyssey.

Citing her travels and nomadic upbringing as her inspiration, those familiar with MAWI will see the same reflected in her designs. From a strong tribal undertone to a much evident punk influence, her designs are an uncanny marriage of industrial design, architecture and grunge.

“I also frequently look to the art world and my favourites include Jeff Koons, amongst others,” she tells us.

Mawi, whose tribal name is actually Thang-Mawi which means great fame or beauty, tells us more about her brand and the driving aesthetic behind it.

I am from the indigenous hill tribes of Manipur, in Northeast India. My father’s diplomatic career meant that as a child I lived a nomadic lifestyle, moving from country to country. This exposure to global culture and diversity at such a young age has been very influential for me. This influence continues to manifest itself through the strong undercurrent of Indian and tribal undertones in my collections.

As a child I was always fascinated by ornamental trinkets, sparkly jewels and chunky gemstones – a combination of my mother’s fine collections as well as ones inherited as family heirlooms. My mum was instrumental in my creative development. I had to learn how to knit, sew, crochet and bead from a young age and by the age of 12 I knew I wanted to be in fashion.

My parents have played a huge part in keeping the flame of my heritage alive. My dad was a diplomat and he is also a writer and a composer. He has composed over 400 songs in my language and written countless of books and short stories. He’s like the Shakespeare and Mozart of my community. My mum is incredibly artistic and is a master at knitting, embroidery and weaving.

My husband Tim and I have a mutual love of antiques and a passion for collecting. Our house is filled with stuff we have trawled back from our travels. Wherever we are in the world we scour flea markets and antique shops looking for our next big find.

The whole process of designing is very organic and it begins with my notebooks. I am constantly recording new ideas and inspirations. It is not uncommon for me to be working on 10 collections at any one time. I use various methods such as collage, making actual models, paper patterns and taping stuff together.

The collections that most encapsulate my personal look are Punk Rajah, Pretty Tough and Femme Fatale. I’m a bit of a rebel and I love spikes and the whole punk aesthetic. Outside of my personal designs there is one necklace in particular which is part of the family jewellery collection. It’s a hand strung amber necklace and it’s handed down from mother to daughter, usually when you come of age or when you are married. It’s the one piece of jewellery that defines everything about who I am and where I come from.

The collection at LFW is a selection that spans our entire archive; it is a complete representation of brand MAWI. The ‘Indian Odyssey’ is evocative of the show being a homecoming journey for us.