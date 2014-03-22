A Space for Everyone's Voice

Home Cities Hyderabad

Bringing women’s issues out of the closet, Goethe-Zentrum is conducting a movie screening today as a part of their Women’s March schedule.

Bringing women’s issues out of the closet, Goethe-Zentrum is conducting a movie screening today as a part of their Women’s March schedule. Called My Space = Our Space, the initiative is an attempt begin a dialogue concerning women’s issues and the role of women in our lives. Being conducted at City Centre mall, the aim is initiate this conversation among the people of Hyderabad in public spaces.

A series of film screenings, a theatrical performance and a panel discussion will be part of the itinerary for. Issues of domestic abuse and women’s rights to women in different roles will be the focus through the variety of the events.

The movie screenings will begin at 2 pm and go on till 6 pm, and will be followed by the play ‘Daddy’s Little Girl’ from 6:30 to 7 pm.

If you’re not interested in the artistic side of the argument, then perhaps the panel discussion will be of interest. Commencing at 7 pm, the topic of discussion will be Women in Public Spaces, and will go on till 8:30 pm.

Vasudha Nagraj, a lawyer, Jameela Nishat, an activist and poet, Tejaswini Madabhushi, a social activist and Kranti Rana, DCP, Madhapur, will take part in the discussion which will be moderated by Usha Raman, dean, Media & Communications, University of Hyderabad.

The event, My Space = Your Space, is being presented by City Center Mall, the University of Hyderabad, Octopus Studios, and Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad.

By bringing these issues to light in a public space, the event hopes to serve several purposes – reinforcing the fact that public spaces belong to women as much as to men, and encouraging women to utilise the resources they have. Many women’s issues go unnoticed simply because they have become commonplace.

