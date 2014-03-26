On Monday evening, zoo officials at the Nehru Zoological Park were greeted with bad news as the Mandrill in the zoo passed away. A gift from the Jerusalem Zoo, Israel, the primate was brought to the city four months ago and seemed to be coping well with the changes.

Officials said the animal began to show symptoms of being sick on Monday morning, noticing which, veterinarians were called to treat the Mandrill. Doctors from the Veterinary Biological Research Institute (VBRI) were also called upon to treat the animal, but by evening, the primate was pronounced dead. An autopsy conducted later on determined the cause of death to be heart failure along with brain haemorrhage.

The Mandrill is the largest of all monkeys and is primarily found in the rain forests of equatorial Africa. A shy and reclusive primate, officials say the Mandrill was acclimatising well to the local climate during its time here. A colourful animal, it is easily identifiable by the blue and red colours on their faces and also brightly hued rumps. The Mandrill at the Nehru Zoological Park sported a yellow hue to its fur.

Apparently, the distinctive colours begin to brighten when the animal gets excited. With extremely long canine teeth that are used as self-defence, a Mandrill can be very fierce looking, but experts say the primate is a friendly creature. Their cheeks have built-in pouches that are used to store snacks for consumption later.

A threatened species, they are hunted as bushmeat.