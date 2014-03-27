The TDP-BJP alliance talks, which hit a roadblock in the last few days, seem to be back on track, notwithstanding the continuing public spat between the two sides. The TDP, sources said, conceded some ground and offered the saffron party 42 Assembly and eight Lok Sabha seats, contrary to its demand for 60 Assembly and nine Lok Sabha seats.

However, it is quite clear that anti-TDP lobby in the BJP is working overtime in both Telangana and Seemandhra, despite the party central leadership’s desire to seal the deal with the yellow party. BJP’s Telangana unit president Kishan Reddy is vehemently opposed to the alliance while in Seemandhra, some BJP leaders want senior leader Venkaiah Naidu to be projected as the chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP’s T leaders are sticking to their guns that they had never sought an alliance with the TDP in the first place and reason that the TDP cannot blame them for demanding 60 Assembly seats in the region. Venkaiah Naidu too made a significant comment Wednesday. “It’s fine if there’s an alliance. It is still fine if there isn’t any,” he quipped and advised party leaders to be prepared for both eventualities.

The TDP too hit back, but hinted back-channel talks are in progress. The party’s Telangana election committee working president E Dayakar Rao alleged, “Though we are interested in forging an alliance, a few BJP leaders are trying to prevent it for their own selfish ends.”

Not one to take it lying down, Kishan Reddy remarked, “The question of delaying the alliance doesn’t arise when we have not sought any alliance.” However, he questioned, “On the one hand, TDP leaders talk of alliance with us and on other, question our strength and criticise us. Is this the way you treat your partner?” Citing surveys, he claimed, “We are going to win a majority of the seats in Telangana.” He also said his party will announce its list of candidates before Ugadi (March 31).