Following a mean artistic passion

It was fate that led to Mrutanjaya Dash and Saikat Basu into starting the East India Motorcycles Revolution Customs Eimor Customs in short, in 2011. From helmet and bike painting and customisations to full bike modifications, these guys, better known as MJ and Joy respectively, promise they can deliver your fantasy bike.

“We both have a passion for machines and fate kind of led us to start this venture. I met MJ through common friends and it so happened that he wanted to paint his Bullet and was unable to find anyone to replicate his idea. So he decided to do it himself which is how Eimor kickstarted,” recalls Joy.

A funny name that doesn’t particularly refer to anything bikes, Joy explains that since they are both from East India, the name stemmed from there. “We go by the shorter Eimor as we can’t really use the word India in the name,” adds the 29-year-old as the company isn’t registered.

Nurturing an interest for machines since childhood, Joy took the plunge with Eimor Customs to cater to his dream on the side while working the typical 9-to-5 job.

“I would spend quite a lot time working in a garage as a child understanding how the machines worked while MJ wanted to go into automobile engineering,” shares Joy who is an IT professional like MJ. Though parental pressure made them choose engineering over their passion, both have managed to find a middle ground to pursue their fascination. While the first year was slow with only friends placing orders, word slowly spread of their good work and soon orders were flooding them.

“We are both artistically inclined, so it just meant that we learn to paint on a new medium. We started small by buying helmets in bulk and painting them. Then we moved on to bikes and then ventured into full bike customisations. In the first year we offered to do free painting for friends and told them to spread the word. We were lucky that they trusted us enough to do that,” shares Joy.

Keeping the social media effect in mind, the two also created a Facebook page which they would update regularly with their new designs. “Through that we started accumulating likes and a friend who happened to work for Facebook offered to promote our page while another guy offered to build our website for free. So everything kind of fell into place.”

While the bulk of their orders comes from Harley Davidson and Royal Enfield owners, the duo are also open to customisation on other two-wheelers as well. Once the client approaches them, they discuss what kind of customisation he/she wants and draw up a sketch. Once a client approves it, they get to work.

“There have been times when the client’s don’t know what they want. We tell them to write down whatever they like and then present something along those lines. So the design can be abstract or a completely specific pattern based on the client’s preferences,” he explains.

For those of you familiar with the Deccan Odyssey owned by Shyam Kapoor in the city, you should know that it was Eimor Customs behind the handiwork. On an average the duo is kept busy throughout the year with approximately 100 helmet paintings, 20 full bike paintings and 10 full bike modifications. “It takes five days for helmet painting, two-three weeks for bikes and two-three months for modifications as the we paint layer by layer,” says Joy.

While helmets cost around Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,000, plus shipping charges, the price range for bikes varies depending on the customisation.

Details: 99664 10318/97035 04525