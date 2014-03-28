Two persons were killed when a lorry plunged into the Champavati river from a bridge on the national highway near Natavalasa in the district late on Wednesday night.

Two crushed bodies were found under the lorry after it was lifted from the waters with the help of a crane on Thursday morning. Police suspect it could be the driver and the cleaner of the vehicle. On the basis of mobile phones found with them, the police suspect the victims to be from Nellore district.

According to Poosapatirega SI Shaik Fakruddin, the identity of the victims, aged about 40, could not be confirmed till family members, who had already been informed, arrived here. The bodies had been preserved in the district headquarters hospital.

The SI said that the driver could have lost control over the vehicle and crashed into the parapet wall of the bridge.