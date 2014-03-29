The Centre on Friday appointed a five-member multi-disciplinary panel to select a new capital for the successor State of Andhra Pradesh.

The committee, headed by former secretary, Ministry of Urban Development, KC Shivaramakrishnan will have Aromar Revi, Prof Jagan Shah, KT Ravindran and Dr Rathin Roy as members. The group will travel extensively in Seemandhra and make appropriate recommendations in six months. The letter, appointing the panel, says it needs to find a suitable place for the new capital while looking at various issues like connectivity, environment etc.

A member of the panel, on condition of anonymity, told Express that the letter is not clear on when the work needs to be commenced. “The issue is not only to find a capital but also to build a city which requires consultations on various issues. We will have a panel meeting first and discuss the issues at length. We will also work out modalities in the meeting,” he said.

Shivaramakrishnan retired from IAS in 1992 and later, joined the World Bank as a senior advisor, Urban Management. He has authored several books and papers on urban management.

Aromar Revi is the Director of the Bangalore-based Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) which is the first prospective National University for Research and Innovation to address challenges of urbanisation. An alumnus of IIT-Delhi, Revi has been a senior advisor to various ministries of the Government of India.

KT Ravindran was former head of urban design at the School of Planning and Architecture of New Delhi. Prof Ravindran was also nominated as member of the UN Capital Master Plan to advise on UN project in New York.

However, sources in the Raj Bhavan said they were yet to receive a communication on the appointment of the panel. “Though the appointment is confirmed, orders are yet to be issued,” official sources said.

The Centre also appointed former chief secretary of Rajasthan Salauddin Ahmed and former DGP of Maharashtra Anami Narayan Roy as advisers to Governor ESL Narasimhan. Raj Bhavan sources confirmed the appointments.

Salauddin Ahmed is a 1975-batch IAS officer and worked in different capacities in Rajasthan. He was appointed chief secretary of Rajasthan in 2010 and retired in 2012. He was the first Muslim chief secretary of Rajasthan. Ahmed also served as CMD of the Rajasthan Financial Corporation (RFC), principal secretary of literature, art and culture and CEO of the Amber Development and Management Authority (ADMA).

Ahmed is a native of Lucknow and joined the Rajasthan Government in July 1975. He served as sub-divisional officer of Kotputli in 1977-78 and as additional collector of Ajmer in 1980.

Anami Narayan Roy is a 1972-batch Maharashtra cadre IPS officer and retired as DGP of Maharashtra. Roy held most prestigious and challenging posts during his 38 years of service.

He was Mumbai police commissioner for almost three years and faced serious challenges. But, he was popular as “People’s Commissioner”. He started the Citizen Facilitation Centres for providing time-bound and transparent solutions.

Roy served as DGP for two terms. First, he was appointed on March 1, 2008. But, he had to step down in Feb 2009 after the Bombay high court termed his appointment arbitrary. Later, he was appointed again in January, 2010.

Roy was also chairman of the Vandana Foundation. The foundation works primarily for livelihood support for widows and families of farmers who committed suicide in the two districts of Vidarbha Yavatmal and Wardha in Maharashtra and the poorest of the poor in the slums of Mumbai.

Roy, ahmed made guv’s advisers

The Centre on Friday appointed ex-chief secretary of Rajasthan Salauddin Ahmed and former DGP of Maharashtra Anami Narayan Roy as advisers to Governor ESL Narasimhan.