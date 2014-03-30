‘New State, New Leadership, New Path’ is what Telangana Rashtra Samithi wants to make Telangana, TRS chief K Chandrasekhara Rao has said and urged people to back his party and help it form the government to make the ‘Golden Telangana’ dream come true.

Addressing party workers at Telangana Bhavan here after receiving Congress leaders and activists from Warangal and Bhongiri in Nalgonda district on Saturday, Rao said the TRS had already promised to care of every section of society and incorporated those promises in the manifesto. The opinions of the people were also taken into consideration while drafting the manifesto, he claimed.

“Two days ago, the draft copy of the manifesto was completed and was sent to the editors of several important publications, elite and intelligentsia of Telangana community. Today, I was held up at a meeting with them on finalising the draft. Hence the delay,’’ he said while apologising for the delay caused for the start of the programme.

Blaming TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for introducing contract employment system in the state and the Congress for continuing it, Rao said that in the Telangana state, there would be no contract employment. All contract employees will be regularised as per the roster in accordance with the rule of reservation.

Recalling the glory of Azam Jahi Mills in Warangal, he said every effort would be made to revive the mills and its glory. Warangal will be developed as a textile hub on the lines of Tirupur in Tamil Nadu. TRS will also ensure a pension of Rs 1,000 to the aged and widows, and Rs 1,500 to differently-abled persons.

‘’The dark days are over and let us welcome the bright days. The manifesto will be printed in five days and distributed to every village in Telangana. But, remember, all those things I have said can be possible only when there is a TRS government in Telangana,’’ he said.

Rao said people had seen what the Congress and the TDP did or not do for them though they had promised them the moon. “Was it not TPCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah as irrigation minister in the YS Rajasekhar Reddy government allowed Telangana water to be taken to Seemandhra?” he asked.

Describing the TDP as an Andhra party, Rao said its president N Chandrababu Naidu was a poisonous man. “Now his party is going to contest in Telangana. I want him to spell his party’s stance on the Polavaram dam whose design must be changed, on the Dummugudem tail pond which we want shelved, on our demand for nativity being considered as the base for division of employees.’’

The TRS chief demanded to know who was responsible for the electricity shortage, farmers’ suicides, and weavers’ starvation deaths in Telangana. “Was it not the previous governments of TDP and Congress and their inability to keep their promises?’’ he asked and urged people to choose the TRS which stood for self-respect.