Wipro AppThon: Gitam, MVSR Students Excel

Students of Gitam University and MVSR Engineering College got the first and second positions in ‘Wipro AppThon 2014’ organised by Wipro Ltd at Gachibowli.

Published: 30th March 2014 08:43 AM | Last Updated: 30th March 2014 08:43 AM