GHMC’s Property Tax Collections Likely to Exceed Rs 1,000 Crore

For the first time, the property tax collections in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to cross Rs 1,000 crore mark.

Till Sunday evening, the collection crossed nearly `900 crore and tomorrow being the last day for payment of the tax for financial year 2013-14, GHMC is expecting a revenue of another `125 crore. GHMC is expecting about one lakh people to rush on the last day at GHMC offices or pay the property tax at eSeva or through online, GHMC Commissioner Somesh Kumar said.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the commissioner appealed to all the tax payers to remit their dues by March 31 to avail waiver of penal interest. In view of the public holiday on Monday on account of Ugadi festival, special counters will be opened at all the 18 circle offices of GHMC. The tax payers are requested to avail this opportunity and pay their property tax before completion of waiver offer. Commissioner said that online payments will be received upto midnight of March 31 and the Citizen Service Centres will work upto 10 pm on March 31.

Commissioner said that the total property tax collection last year was about Rs 747 crore, the tax collection was better this year due to concerted efforts made by the staff and officials in reaching the targets. Majority of the circles have crossed the last year targets and some circles achieved 30 percent more than last year.

He said that people who have problems in paying the abnormal property tax, they can submit revision petition for sorting them out amicably. Even if the problem is not solved, he asked the tax payers to pay the tax dues before the deadline and issues will be sorted out by GHMC. If any excess amount is paid by them, it would be adjusted by the GHMC in the next financial year by deducting the amount.

Somesh Kumar said that for the first time, South Central Railway (SCR) paid a partial amount of Rs 1 crore as service tax to the GHMC.