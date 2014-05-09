12-hr Weekly Power Holiday for Industries

Express News Service By

The existing 24-hour weekly power holiday for industrial sector has been reduced to 12 hours from Thursday. The decision was taken after a review of power supply position by the Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Ltd (APCPDCL) here on Thursday.

The revised power holiday timings are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anantapuram (Tuesday), Kurnool (Sunday), Mahboobnagar (Saturday), Nalgonda (Friday), Medak other than Bollaram (Thursday) Bollaram (Tuesday), Rangareddy, South (Wednesday), Rangareddy, North (Monday), Rangareddy East (Wednesday) Hyderabad North, South and Central on (Monday), according to a press release.