The Election Commission of India has decided to provide printed results to candidates.

The ECI has decided that a printer-cum- auxiliary display unit (PADU) will be connected to ascertain the result from the control unit (CU) during the counting of votes on May 16. PADU can facilitate printing of result with the help of a printer, if required.

In all, 422 PADUs will be used in Hyderabad district--for 211 counting tables for 15 Assembly constituencies and an equal number for two Lok Sabha constituencies.

As political parties and contesting candidates,their agents and counting staff who are not familiar with the change in the process of ascertaining results, Hyderabad district election officer and GHMC commissioner Somesh Kumar has asked the returning officers to hold a meeting with the contestants on May 14 to familiarise them with the process of ascertaining result from the CUs of upgraded post-2006 EVMs.

GHMC officials told Express that as per the existing procedure, the result of the votes recorded in the CU of pre-2006 and post- 2006 was ascertained without connecting any unit to the CU. Whereas, in the upgraded post-2006 EVMs an additional feature has been introduced that the result of the votes recorded in the CU cannot be ascertained without connecting a slave unit (PADU) to the CU.

The ECI has decided to connect PADU to ascertain the result from the CU during the counting of the votes as it facilitates printing of the result with the help of a printer, if required. The CU and PADU will be connected with a cable.

At the counting centre, only the control unit is required for knowing the poll result and there is no need of balloting unit. Only the CU of the EVM has to be brought to the counting hall from the place of storage. Before bringing the CU to the hall, returning officers need to ensure that each counting table is provided with one PADU and one PADU is kept with micro-observers.

The CU, brought to a counting table by the counting staff, will open the cover of the result section. On opening the cover, one green paper will be visible through the two apertures of the compartment of the ‘Result’ and ‘Print’ buttons underneath.

After satisfying that all the seals are intact, the staff have to connect the PADU to the CU. Then, the CU is to be switched on. The ‘on’ lamp of CU will then glow Green. Pierce the green paper seal over the ‘Result’ button. The ‘Result’ button is to be pressed and, if PADU is not connected, a message is displayed. PADU is to be connected to the CU properly.

When the ‘Result’ button is pressed, the total number of votes recorded for each candidate at the polling station will be displayed automatically in the display panel. Candidates or their agents can note down the above result. In case, a print-out of the result is to be taken, a printer has to be connected to the CU along with the PADU. The PADU unit is required to be connected to the control unit for ascertaining the result in the upgraded post-2006 EVMs.