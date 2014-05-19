HYDERABAD: The streets of Abids are usually bustling with shoppers flitting from one shop to another looking for a great buy. However on Sundays, the pavements clear up for a different kind of shopping experience. A stream of vendors put up wooden racks and plastic sheets to carefully layout their wealth of books and by midday, excited bibliophiles waltz through the promenade of old books and new books, soaking in the redolent air.

The Sunday Book Bazaar stretches for at least two kilometers, starting somewhere around Meena Bazaar. A tradition in the city for a couple of decades now, old-timers remember the place to be ‘the’ hub for all kinds of books and the excitement among the customers very palpable.

A trip to the market this Sunday though painted a very different picture. While the stalls were very much there, the customers were a relaxed handful lot sashaying from one stall to another.

“Previously people used to wait for us sellers to put up stalls; there used to be crazy crowds here at the bazaar. But now, we sit around swatting flies while waiting for customers to visit our stores. Hardly anyone comes anymore. Say if 50 people visit our store in a day, only 15 to 20 at the most make a purchase. Business has gone down quite bad,” laments Abdul Rasheed, a regular vendor on the street.

The story is the same most everywhere, and so is the culprit.

“It is because of the internet that business has gone down badly,” explains Aslam Khan who has dutifully been setting up shop every Sunday, lack of customers not withstanding, for the past 15 years.

“In comparison to the last 10 years, people have lost the interest in reading books as well,” he points out about the compounding problem.

Aslam Khan who sits outside Meena Bazaar would’ve been the cynosure of his peers for his prime spot, but the weather has added to his woes. “The heat also plays spoilsport. People prefer to go to air conditioned stores rather than walk these dusty streets looking for books,” he bemoans.

With online portals like Flipkart, e-books and e-readers taking away from the book reading population, vendors have realised that they need to up their ante to stay in business. To that end, new strategies like turning into a store-cum-library, ‘renting’ books out and of course buying books back have made them more viable over the years.

“I come here to buy books regularly on Sundays. The bazaar has an amazing collection of novels and you can get books for as less as `30. Also, with the facility to rent and return, we can buy many more books than we could at a proper book store,” gushes a delighted Sneha G, a regular at the market.

Explaining the strategy, Ravi Kishan says that though markets have changed in the 10 years he’s been in the business, his profit margin manages just fine as his customers simply just call him instead of scouring the streets in search of a book.

“The sales have indeed declined, but we still have customers coming and renting books. Some of our customers call us and inform us before hand about what books they want so that we can keep them ready for them. It saves them the trouble of waiting on the streets while we search for their books. A lot of our customers keep coming back to us because they find this system very convenient.”

Effective, simple and rather dandy, this has become the new form of sustenance for vendors. However, their USP remains to be selling much cheaper priced books.

“It is a great place for students as we can get textbooks for really cheap and also return them to the seller when we are done using them,” says an enthused Javed Khan who was at the street to buy course material for his degree.

Agreeing with his, Prathyusha Reddy who comes by occasionally says that instead of spending huge amounts on material that will eventually gather dust in the corner, buying second or even third hand books and selling them back makes much economic sense.

“I used to visit this bazaar almost every Sunday. Now I come by to if I need study material or a textbook for my son. I read a lot of books, but I can read them online or download them. So, it seems pointless to go and buy a book. My visits here are now limited to my kid’s requirements,” she says.

With titles varying from fiction to non-fiction, philosophy, biographies, study material on a host of subjects and even self help, books here come in every form and age. New ones to old weathered ones, paper back rip offs, first edition hard bound ones and multiple hand-me-downs, each book here has a story to tell for a fraction of the original price, and this is exactly what true loyalists, the residuary customer base, come back for every time.

Says Arshia Siddiqui who was rummaging through stacks of old books, “I simply love this place and I frequent it very often. From classics to latest books, you name it and it will be their. And you can buy them for less than `50. I think you read a book once or maximum twice, so there is no point in buying it from a store. You can buy a second hand copy of the same for peanuts here. It sure is a treat for book lovers like me.”

However, it is a hard bargain for the vendors. Though there will always be a community that prefers the antiquity of the bazaar, the diminishing numbers is alarming for them, and it’s customers like Arshia and Sneha that they count on. Perhaps their next marketing move maybe going mobile, but for now, they are very much staying put.