HYDERABAD: Remaining firm on the rustication of its three students, the administration of the English and Foreign languages University, a central university here, has issued an eviction notice to Satish Nainala, one of the three rusticated students. The eviction notice, dated May 29 and issued by the proctor, ordered Satish, a Ph.D scholar, to vacate his hostel room by the evening of June 6, failing which “appropriate action” would be taken against him. The administration had slapped rustication notices on Mohan Dharavat, Satish Nainala and Subash Kumar on May 5 for allegedly breaking a glass door of the library during a protest on the campus. Among the three, Satish is the only resident of the hostel on the campus. Students have been protesting for over three weeks against the “disproportionate” disciplinary action of the administration. “The attitude of the administration from day one has been negative. Instead of resolving the issue peacefully, it has been adopting intimidating tactics and deployed the police on the campus. The administration has filed fabricated cases against students who were agitating against the rustication,” he said.