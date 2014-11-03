Home Cities Hyderabad

City Ready for Nanak's Birth Anniversary

HYDERABAD: As part of the ongoing Sri Guru Nanak Devji birthday celebrations, a colourful ‘Nagar Keertan’ (Holy Procession) will be taken out from Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Marg at Afzalgunj on Monday.

The presidents of Prabhandak committees S Baldev Singh Bagga (GSS) and S Kuldeep Singh Bagga (GSGSS) said that Nagar Keertan wil be taken out on Monday at 4.30 pm from Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha at Afzalgunj and will pass through Siddiambar Bazar, Jambagh, Putlibowli, Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda and will reach Gurudwara Singh Sabha in the evening.

Devotees from across the state will take part in the procession. Guru Granth Sahebji will be carried on a decorated vehicle. The holy procession will be marked by rendering of Shabad Keertans (Holy Hymns) by Jatha Tera Jatha and Keerthani Jathas. The major attraction of the procession will be exhilarating display of ‘Gatka’ a Sikh martial art form all along procession by Dashmesh Kalgidhar Jatha. Another ‘Nagar Keertan’ will be taken out on November 4 at 4.30 pm from Gurdwara Saheb Secunderabad.

Vishaal Deewan

As main birthday celebrations of Guru Nanak falls on November 6, a ‘Vishaal Deewan’ (Mass Congregation) will be held at Exhibition Grounds at Nampally from 11 am to 4 pm on Thursday. Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend and take the blessings of Guru Granth Sahibji.

