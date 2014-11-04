HYDERABAD: The Joint Care Express, a state-of-the-art clinic (on wheels), consists of a lounge that can accommodate 10 patients at a time, creating an informative environment for them, with a variety of patient education tools available to the surgeon on board. The initiative aims at creating awareness among the masses on the seriousness of arthritis, which is reaching epidemic proportions, during the World Arthritis month and will travel across the city. The express also consists of Augmented Reality App that enables the surgeon to show the patient a computer generated image of the joints, thus providing a composite 3D view of how the knee joint looks, what causes arthritis and the steps of joint replacement surgery in a simplified visual form.

Orthopaedic surgeons associated with the initiative are Dr Akhil Dadi at Srikara Hospital and Dr. Sudhir Reddy at Landmark Hospital.

The patients who walk into any of the free clinics on board the Joint Care Express will be addressed by a doctor and taken through the steps that include post-operative care and rehabilitation.