HYDERABAD:As the city gears up to host the first international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday since the formation of Telangana, Cyberabad police have beefed up security around the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal. Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to attend the match as the chief guest, according to police.

With the match expected to be a full-house with nearly 35,000 likely to attend, Cyberabad Police have tightened security measures to avoid any untoward incident. “There will be digital metal detectors as well as hand-held metal detectors at every entrance. Our men will be stationed at every single entry and exit point and will conduct thorough checking,” said Cyberabad police commissioner CV Anand on Thursday.

Specific parking spaces have been allotted for four wheelers and two-wheelers at various places near the stadium. Only car pass holders are allowed inside the stadium. ‘’Those who have a car pass must make sure to place the sticker on their vehicles, or they will not be allowed. Also, parking of vehicles outside the designated areas or in a manner which causes obstruction to traffic or inconvenience to public will be penalised under relevant provisions of law,” Anand said.

Promising to keep a check on people trying to sell tickets outside the stadium for a higher price, he said, “We will have decoy teams at various places outside the stadium to keep check on those selling match tickets in black.”

The commissioner said that cell phones are prohibited inside the stadium.