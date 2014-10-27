HYDERABAD : To fetch additional revenues for the current financial year (2014-15), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will intensify property tax collection from the first week of November.

GHMC Commissioner Somesh Kumar held a review meeting on civic related issues to augment the revenues by preparing an action plan so as to take up the tax collection from the first week of November.

He directed all the Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to prepare an action plan concentrating more on commercial properties and also to coordinate with all the tax wings and the entire fleet of the GHMC to fix up the responsibilities as was done last year. The staff who collect more taxes would receive incentives like last year, he added.

The Commissioner asked the officials to concentrate more on beautification of graveyards of different religions in their jurisdiction converting them into parks by modernising them with latest basic facilities and infrastructure for the convenience of the citizens.

He also said that all the open spaces belonging to the government would be protected with 6-foot high compound walls and covered with greenery as part of the Telangana Harithaharam scheme.

He also asked Zonal Commissioners to take up at least two lakes in their jurisdiction and develop greenery in and around them and make them tourist spots in furtherance of making Hyderabad a world class and global city.

He also desired beautification of 1,000 km of main roads with green cover by taking up tree plantation all along the main stretches.