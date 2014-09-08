HYDERABAD: It’s time to bid adieu to the Elephant God today. While it is going to be a bittersweet affair saying goodbye to Lord Ganesha, there is comfort in the fact that the festival will be back next year.

However, one thing to keep in mind today is the traffic for which elaborate arrangements are in place. With over 25,000 security personnel, identification of sensitive areas and alternate routes, it would be prudent to avoid these areas which can take up a chunk of our precious time.

If you happen to be a frequent commuter on any of these following routes, better to avoid them for today and tomorrow

Procession begins from Keshavgiri

For the centralised Ganesh idol immersion procession scheduled to be held on Monday, the police are putting in place elaborate arrangements in the city

For your Info

■ Will pass through Aliabad, Nagulchinta, Charminar, Madina, Afzalgunj, MJ market of the Old City

■ End at Tank Bund and NTR Marg

■ No vehicular traffic will be allowed to ply on this (main procession route)route from 9 am on Monday to 8 am on Tuesday

■ All side roads leading to this route will be barricaded

■ Advisable to use the Ring Road and Begumpet area to avoid diversions

■ Those planning to go avail APSRTC services for travelling outside city limits should take note that all inter-state/district buses will not run from 10 am on Monday to 6 am on Tuesday.

■ Avoid Necklace Road, NTR Marg, Tank Bund Road and Road from Ambedhkar Statue to Falaknuma

Sec’bad Commuters

Smaller streams of procession expected to join main procession at Liberty via RP road, MG Road, Karbala Maidan, Kawadiguda, Musheerabad X Road, RTC X Road, Narayanaguda X Road, Himayathnagar ‘Y’ Junction. Advisable to avoid these areas.

Uppal troubles

Procession from Ramanthapur, Amberpet, NCC at OU, Durga Bai Deshmukh hospital will join the main procession at RTC X Roads and those from West of Uppal to join at MJ Market and Secretariat (Telugu Thalli statue). Advisable to avoid these areas for those coming from Uppal.

Entry Restricted

Chappel Road, Gadwal Centre, GPO, Shalimar theatre, Gun Foundry, Skyline Road, Domalguda Jn, Liberty Jn, MCH office Y Jn, BRK Bhavan Telugu Thalli Jn, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Dwaraka Hotel Jn, Khairatabad Jn, Children’s Park, Viceroy Hotel junction, Kawadiguda Jn, Maisamma Temple, Lower Tank Bund

Detour Ahead!

All vehicular traffic from West (Tope Khana Mosque, Alaska Hotel Junction, Osman gunj, Sanker Bagh and Seena Hotel, Ajantha Gate near Exhibition Grounds, Abkari Lane, Taj Island, Barthan Bazar, AR Petrol Pump at KLK Building) to East (Chanchalguda Jail X Roads, Moosarambagh, Chaderghat Bridge, Salarjung Bridge (Shivaji Bridge) , Afzalgunj, Puthilibowli X Roads, Troop Bazar, Jambagh X Roads, Andhra Bank Koti) or vice versa will be diverted at Basheerbagh Junction.

Secunderabad: Necklace Road and Upper Tank Bund from Karbala Maidan, Buddha Bhavan, Sailing Club, Nallagutta Junction. Restriction at CTO, YMCA, Paradise X Roads, Patny X Roads, Bata X Roads, Adavaiah X Roads, Ghans Mandi X Roads to begin at 6 am on Monday and continue till 8 pm on Tuesday.

Park Here

People visiting Hussain Sagar to watch immersion will have to park their vehicles at:

Institute of Engineers, Khairatabad Jn

MMTS Station, Khairatabad

Anand Nagar Colony to RR Dist ZP Office

Behind Buddha Bhavan

Goseva Sadan

Katta Maisamma Temple

NTR Stadium

Nizam College

Public Gardens

No entry for Buses beyond

Masab Tank (Mehdipatnam buses)

VV Statue (Kukatpally buses)

CTO, Plaza, SBH, Clock Tower, Chilkalguda X road (Secunderabad buses)

Ramanthapur TV Station, Gaddiannaram, Chaderghat (Dilsuknagar buses)

Danamma Huts (Rajendra Nagar)

IS Sadan (Midhani buses)

YMCA Narayanaguda (inter-city special buses)

Tarnaka Junction

Exit Route for Lorries

After immersion on NTR Marg: proceed via Necklace Rotary - Khairtabad flyover - VV Statue - KCP and onwardsUpper Tank Bund: proceed towards Children’s Park - DBR Mills - Kawadiguda - Musheerabad